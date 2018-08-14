Menu
Will Hannebery leave the Swans for the Saints? Picture: Getty
AFL

Swans to demand top 10 pick for Hannebery

by Sam Landsberger
14th Aug 2018 2:55 PM
ST KILDA will be asked to trade its prized first-round draft pick - probably No.3, 4 or 5 - as part of a deal to secure Dan Hannebery.

The Saints would receive back Sydney's first-round pick - currently No.13 - under the potential trade, according to figures familiar with negotiations.

Under the AFL's draft points index, the exchange of first-round picks would mean St Kilda would effectively "pay" the equivalent of a pick in the 20s for the premiership Swan.

Sydney could also ask for a sweetener, such as a future pick, given the Saints have deemed the midfielder worthy of a contract until 2022 or 2023.

The Saints currently hold pick No.4. That could be bumped forward or back depending on results in the final two rounds plus Gold Coast's Tom Lynch compensation.

St Kilda's next selection in this year's draft is not until No.57.

The Swans have been keen to shut down Hannebery talk as they target a place in the finals.

Dan Hannebery returned from injury against the Demons on Sunday. Picture: Michael Klein
Footy boss Tom Harley on Monday said: "He's contracted from our end and certainly hasn't asked for a trade"

Speaking before Hannebery's return game on Sunday following five weeks on the sidelines with a calf complaint, Swans coach John Longmire was similarly dismissive.

"I'd rather not (talk) about a player that's still contracted for three years," he said.

"We understand what different clubs have got with what they're about, but for us he's contracted for three more years and we're really keen for him to play well (on Sunday)."

The recruitment of Hannebery, who turns 28 before next season, faces possible resistance from the St Kilda's leadership group, led by captain Jarryn Geary.

It is understood they want to talk about the influence Hannebery, or any other prospective target, might have on St Kilda's list.

The club's leaders will give feedback to football chiefs including Simon Lethlean, who is set to have a significant say this off-season.

Lethlean recently flagged the club's interest in Hannebery with Harley, although the Saints have also discussed several other players including free agents Daniel Menzel (Geelong) and Jordan Roughead (Western Bulldogs).

Will Hannebery leave the Swans for the Saints?
"(Hannebery's) a person I know pretty well, so I'm able to have frank conversations with him at the right time," Lethlean said last week.

"If we get any indication that he is (prepared to leave Sydney), we'll certainly talk to him.

"We'll have to do strong due diligence on his medical fitness, he'll want to do strong due diligence about our fitness as a club to cater for him and for him to play here.

"I've certainly spoken to his management. We certainly approached Tom Harley to have that discussion before we would talk any player, as I would hope other clubs would do with us."

The Swans will also draft academy prospect Nick Blakey, who has long been touted as a top-10 pick.

A bid on Blakey is unlikely to come before pick No.4, meaning the Swans could secure two of the best talents.

They now appear less likely to strike a deal for Collingwood's Darcy Moore, who has been restricted to seven games this year because of four hamstring setbacks.

Hannebery picked up 26 disposals and kicked a goal on return against the Demons on Sunday.

It was the most disposals he has recorded from 12 games this year.

The Demons have previously chased Hannebery but are no longer interested.

