Australian teen jailed for 16 years over terror plot
Crime

11th Dec 2018 12:30 PM
A Sydney teenager has been jailed for at least 12 years for preparing for a terrorist act.

The now 18-year-old, who was found guilty by a jury in September, has admitted he sympathised with Islamic State when he bought fixed-blade knives in 2016 but he denies a plan to use the weapons in a terror attack.

The teenager was arrested in 2016. Picture 7 News
But Justice Geoffrey Bellew on Tuesday said his denial flew in the face of overwhelming evidence and he sentenced the teenager to 16 years in prison with a non-parole period of 12 years.

More to come

 

The teenager has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years.
