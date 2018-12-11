Australian teen jailed for 16 years over terror plot

A Sydney teenager has been jailed for at least 12 years for preparing for a terrorist act.

The now 18-year-old, who was found guilty by a jury in September, has admitted he sympathised with Islamic State when he bought fixed-blade knives in 2016 but he denies a plan to use the weapons in a terror attack.

The teenager was arrested in 2016. Picture 7 News

But Justice Geoffrey Bellew on Tuesday said his denial flew in the face of overwhelming evidence and he sentenced the teenager to 16 years in prison with a non-parole period of 12 years.

More to come