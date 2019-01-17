Thunder looking to roll through semi

Thunder are ready to send the other teams packing in the WBBL finals. Pic: AAP

SYDNEY Thunder are banking on their freshness and confidence with the bat to carry them through to next week's WBBL decider.

The Thunder have racked up consecutive second-place finishes in the past two seasons but things are different this time as they prepare for a semi-final.

Last season they were forced to play their "home" semi-final in Perth after nearly two weeks on the road.

This year's stand-alone finals mean the Thunder will host Brisbane Heat on Saturday morning at Drummoyne Oval.

And having only travelled to Cairns last week since a trip to Western Australia just before the New Year, they are confident they have more than enough left in the tank to progress to the decider.

The batters have also been in great touch for the Thunder, who have lost just one of eight matches when chasing and averaged nearly 158 when setting a target.

Experienced campaigner Rene Farrell believes that gives them a distinct advantage.

Thunder have finished second for the second year in a row. Pic: Brendan Radke

"Not to sledge the Sixers, it will probably come back and bite me, but I think you see them either making really big scores or low scores," said Farrell, who is hoping to get the all clear today after fracturing her finger.

"We've kind of been consistent around getting the job done if we're batting second or getting around that 150-plus mark (when setting), which I think is really good.

"If we're hitting that target, 150-plus if we bat first, I think we do have the bowlers to really back that up in a semi."

The Thunder have extra motivation after losing to the Heat by three wickets in Cairns last week.

The loss has stoked the fire in them to reverse the result, and they will be helped by the drier conditions in Sydney and a home crowd.

Farrell should know if she’s fit to play by Thursday. Pic: AAP

"I think it's good that it is only a week turnaround before we can get that revenge," Farrell said.

"No one likes losing a game of cricket, but the girls didn't play 100 per cent.

"Not making excuses for the bowlers but in the muggy conditions they said the ground got really dewy and it was hard to hold on to the ball.

"They are all different things that we need to adapt to.

"At Drummoyne, home crowd, day game, probably a slower and lower wicket than it was in Cairns, I think it does work in our favour.

"They have some really big game-changers but we have the consistency in our team and everyone has put their hand up this year, so I think we have that slight advantage."

WBBL SEMI-FINALS - Drummoyne Oval

Saturday, January 19

10.40am: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

1.50pm: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades