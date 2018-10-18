Flames ready to fire on road and at home in round two

WNBL grand final. Game 2. Dandenong Rangers vs Sydney Uni Flames at Dandenong Basketball Stadium. Sydney Flames coach Cheryl Chambers during a time out .Pic : Michael Klein

THE Sydney Uni Flames will be happy if a home town curse remains in place for Friday's game against Dandenong but want to see it snapped when they host the Melbourne Boomers on Sunday after a bizarre start to the WNBL season.

Strangely, not a single home team won a game in the opening round of the new competition, including the Flames who suffered the most emphatic loss of the round with their 97-78 fall to the injury stricken Canberra Capital.

Dandenong, their first up opponent in a tough second round, benefited from the home town hoodoo to shock defending WNBL champions Townsville Fire while on the road.

But the Boomers, with four Opals in their line-up, had an equally disappointing start to the season, crashing to the Bendigo Spirit, a team few expected to feature highly on the points ladder this year.

"It was a funny old round. I don't think I have ever seen that before, every home team losing like that," said coach Cheryl Chambers.

Also new to Chambers was having a side concede 64 points in the first half of their match against Canberra.

"We just didn't play any defence," she said.

"They know they were particularly ordinary. Everyone knows they have to step up in intensity.''

Action in the roudn one match between Townsville and Dandenong.

The Flames travel to Victoria for their first match of round two against a side on a high from their unexpected victory over the season favourites.

"We all know winning in Townsville is a good win. They will be on a high. But I think we still match up against them well,'' Chambers said.

The Flames will then return to Sydney to host the Melbourne Boomers, a team this year without Liz Cambage.

In this match at Bryden's Stadium the Flames will be celebrating 15-years at Sydney University.

WNBL ROUND TWO

Oct 19: 6:30pm Dandenong V Sydney Uni Flames.

Oct 21: 1pm Sydney Uni Flames v Melbourne Boomers