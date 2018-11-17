Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Sydney unit residents ‘secretly filmed’

17th Nov 2018 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An inner Sydney unit manager allegedly used hidden cameras to film intimate images of residents without their knowledge, with police finding more than 50 videos.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon, three days after one of ten residents from a unit on Bunn St at Pyrmont found a camera hidden in a digital alarm clock in the bathroom.

 

Police say officers found two more hidden cameras in the unit. After speaking with the manager, officers found another hidden camera in a different unit in the same complex, as well as a hard drive and other devices. The man allegedly had more than 50 videos featuring intimate images of the two units' occupants.

He's due to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on December 19 charged with 11 counts of recording intimate images without consent.

Further charges are likely, police say

secret filming sydney unit videos

Top Stories

    TERRIFIED: Roaming pigs corner elderly woman

    TERRIFIED: Roaming pigs corner elderly woman

    News 'If they had of knocked my mum to the ground they would have killed her'

    What is your favourite Australian song?

    What is your favourite Australian song?

    Music The DEX has their say for Ausmusic Month

    $6000 grant to improve Men's Shed's facilities

    $6000 grant to improve Men's Shed's facilities

    News Local Men's Shed receives $6000 grant.

    PIZZA MY HEART: New pizza place open

    premium_icon PIZZA MY HEART: New pizza place open

    News New pizza shop open in the Lower Clarence

    Local Partners