Sykes hopeful of exciting times ahead

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 2: Emma Sykes of Australia runs the ball in the Women's Cup Quarter Final 4 played between Australia and France during the 2019 Sydney HSBC Sevens at Spotless Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 2: Emma Sykes of Australia runs the ball in the Women's Cup Quarter Final 4 played between Australia and France during the 2019 Sydney HSBC Sevens at Spotless Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Brendon Thorne

RUGBY SEVENS: In-form Australian Sevens star Emma Sykes believes there are bigger and better things to come as they continue to build towards Tokyo 2020.

The 20-year-old from Sippy Downs was among the standout performances during the three-day Sydney Sevens tournament over the weekend with her attacking prowess on show in Sunday's grand final against New Zealand.

In that outing Sykes scored Australia's only two tries of the match, following some stellar solo efforts. It notched her try tally up to four from six games in the tournament.

New Zealand came out on top in the decider to earn their 48th straight win, but the second-place finish for Australia has elevated them to equal-third with Canada on the World Series ladder with three tournaments left.

The top four teams from the series secure spots at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

While they lost the final, Sykes believed her side were moving in the right direction.

"(It was an) incredible weekend being able to play at home in front of an epic crowd,” Sykes said via social media.

"It wasn't meant to be this weekend but so proud of the girls and where we are heading.

"Bigger and better things to come,” Sykes said.

After previously finishing fifth in Colorado and third in Dubai Australian co-captain Sharni Williams was hopeful Australia were on the right path.

She was buoyed by the efforts of the side's youth including Sykes, Lily Dick and Sariah Paki.

"We've got some young girls that are growing and I'm so damn proud of them,” she said.

"The growth we have got out of this tournament has been phenomenal so I'd say we're nipping at their heels (New Zealand) but they are above us at the moment.

"Over the next 18 months you watch out these girls are really going to grow.”

Australia's women will next tackle the World Sevens Series in Kitakyushu, Japan, on April 20-21.

The final two rounds will be in Canada (May 11-12) and France (June 15-16).