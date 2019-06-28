Sylvia Jeffreys: ‘There’s a pretty heavy smear campaign’

‘They both really want it!’. Sylvia Jeffreys has weighed into the Gold Logie controversy. Picture: Nine/ Supplied

Sylvia Jeffreys is going solo to the Logies as her husband Peter Stefanovic has other plans, but she is bracing herself for drama on the red carpet.

She played mediator in the wake of the 'Uber-gate' scandal and now Sylvia Jeffreys is bracing herself for that role again, as the co-host of Nine's Logies red carpet coverage.

The former Today newsreader said there is "nastiness in the air" among Gold Logie nominees, particularly between rivals comedian Tom Gleeson and Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac.

"There's a pretty heavy smear campaign going on, so I feel as though my job … may be to play mediator on the red carpet this year," Jeffreys told News Corp Australia.

"It's getting a little bit fierce but I don't mind that, I like a bit of feather-ruffling.

"I think it's all laughs on the outside but deep down they both really want it."

Sylvia Jeffreys at the Logies last year. Picture: Jerad Williams

She added: "I know that I am interviewing Tom Gleeson, so no pressure. We'll see what comes out of it on the night, what kind of mood he is in."

Jeffreys will be attending the Logies solo without husband Peter Stefanovic, who starts his new job on Sky News's First Edition the day after the Logies. Stefanovic is also working on a documentary series about Nicola Gobbo, formerly known as Lawyer X.

"He's not coming this year because he'll be up at 3am the next morning starting his new role," she said.

The TV journo is co-hosting Nine’s Logies red carpet pre-show. Picture: Getty Images



Still, she is bracing herself for a fun night on the Gold Coast.

"It's a big occasion, and so much work goes into styling the event, but ultimately, it's a whole lot of fun," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys will be hoping to avoid any controversy over her outfit, after the dusty pink dress she wore to the Logies in 2017 drew unfortunate comparisons to part of the female anatomy.

"Seeing as that happened, we now scour over every outfit so that comparison isn't going to happen again," Jeffreys told News Corp Australia

Sylvia Jeffreys in THAT controversial dress. Picture: AAP

"I can tell you nobody thought that until the trolls started tweeting it. Then once you saw it, you couldn't unsee it unfortunately.

"I took photos in that and we didn't see it. You never know what they're going to pick up on at home. Everyone has got a different take on things."

The A Current Affair reporter is turning to trusted designer Rebecca Vallance - who was behind her wedding dress - for her Logies look.

"I'm a very unfussy kind of shopper. When I find something that I like, I stick with it. It's got a bit of a 70s sense about it this year," Jeffreys said.

Sylvia Jeffreys is ready for this year’s Logie awards where she will co-host the red carpet. Dress by Rebecca Vallance. Swarovski earrings and ring. Picture: Nine/ Supplied

"I can walk in there and she can have something ready to go on the first fitting. It's a very easy, simple, streamlined process, which I am all about."

"I think we start prep at about midday and then we're down on the red carpet at about 3pm and that takes us through 'til about 6pm, I think, and then into the function until that finishes," she said.

"Then I think I'll be crashing."