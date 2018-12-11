Tabor performs for Maclean on tricky deck

FORM: Geoff Simmons was strong at the top for Maclean United.

LCCA CRICKET: While at times they struggled to negotiate a tricky Harwood Oval deck, Maclean United captain Jarrad Moran said his men were pleased to come away with a five-wicket win to cement their spot atop the Maclean Bowling Club first grade ladder.

It was a slow wicket from the outset of the clash, which Maclean's bowling attack exploited to their full advantage.

Led again by rising champion Coby Tabor (3 for 12 off 6.5), Maclean worked as a united front with the ball, applying the blowtorch to Harwood.

The side also had second graders Ben Apps (2 for 17 off 8) and Will Moran (1 for 18 off 6) step up to the top grade, and they did not miss a beat with ball in hand.

"Our bowling line-up was really impressive the way they worked, everyone bowled in partnerships and they just kept building the pressure and luring the false shots,” Moran said.

"It was good to give those lower grade blokes a go, and they really took the opportunity with both hands. It was good to see Apps get the big wicket of Ben McMahon, that would have been a good feeling.”

Wily veteran Matt Young (18) was the lone shining light for Harwood as they were bowled out for 85.

Despite the small total, United almost ham-fisted the run chase after Geoff Simmons (25) got the side off to a good start against his former club.

But after a minor collapse in the middle order it was left to Tabor (37*) to guide United home in the 30th over.

"He can't do anything wrong this season,” Moran said.

SCOREBOARD

HARWOOD V MACLEAN UNITED

At Harwood Oval

Toss: Harwood

Umpires: Steve Cameron, Dave Whitby

Harwood 1st Innings

O Pilon lbw b ? 3

T Mullins run out 14

D Mitchell c ? b ? 1

MN Young c ? b ? 18

BG McMahon b ? 11

S Hogan b ? 12

TN Turner st b ? 6

Z McMahon c ? b ? 5

L Richardson b ? 3

J Johnson b ? 0

D Ryan not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 9, nb 1) 12

ALL-OUT for 85

Overs: 36.5

FoW: 1-14(O Pilon) 2-18(T Mullins) 3-30(D Mitchell) 4-51(MN Young) 5-51(BG McMahon) 6-60(TN Turner) 7-73(Z McMahon) 8-83(L Richardson) 9-84(J Johnson) 10-85(S Hogan)

Bowling: C Tabor 6.5-0-12-3, A Whiteside 8-0-17-2, B Apps 8-0-17-2, N Williams 8-0-19-1, W Moran 6-0-18-1

Maclean United 1st Innings

GJ Simmons lbw b Young 25

D Moran b BG McMahon 2

A Moffitt b BG McMahon 0

J Moran c Mitchell b Young 11

C Moran c Johnson b Pilon 0

C Tabor not out 37

A Whiteside not out 5

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 5, nb 0) 6

FIVE wickets for 86

Overs: 29.5

Bowling: BG McMahon 8-2-17-2(2w), TN Turner 6-2-26-0(2w), MN Young 8-3-14-2, O Pilon 3-0-10-1(1w), T Mullins 3-0-11-0, J Johnson 1.5-0-7-0