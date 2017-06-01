20°
Tabulam Bridge plans on exhibition

Samantha Poate
| 1st Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Grafton Bridge, Clarence River
Grafton Bridge, Clarence River

THE State Governments plans for the $48 million replacement of the Tabulam Bridge across the Clarence River have been unveiled and are now available for public exhibition.

Nationals Member for Lismore, Thomas George MP said the NSW Government is committed to replacing the existing bridge which has significant transport limitations.

"The crossing is the main connection for road users including heavy vehicles between the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands but accommodates only single lane traffic," Mr George said.

"The proposed new bridge would have one lane in each direction and improve productivity of the road freight network access across the Clarence River.

"The new crossing would also include a separate footpath to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and connectivity with the town.

"This is the last chance for members of the community to view the plans and have their say before work on the new bridge starts, which is expected this year."

The community can view the plans on www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects or by visiting 76 Victoria Street Grafton during business hours on weekdays until Monday July 3.

