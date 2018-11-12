GALLERY: Bumper crowd for Tabulam races

Brisbane attendees enjoying a day out at the races.

Brisbane attendees enjoying a day out at the races. Amber Gibson

MALLANGANEE local Gail Bester has been attending the Tabulam races for 35 years and doesn't plan on stopping.

On Saturday, Gail attended the annual country race day with close friend Niki Gill who has also attended for 25 years.

Ms. Gill currently travels around Australia in her camper van but always ventures back to experience the big day with Ms Bester.

"It's something to look forward to every year," Ms Bester said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Tabulam races has been operating since 1859 and brings in about 2,000 race goers each year.

Tabulam Racing Club Secretary Milton King has been managing the event for fifteen years and said this year might be the biggest turn out yet.

Mr. King said race track conditions were perfect, offering beautiful blue skies for campers who set up for a solid three days over the weekend.

"We have people of all ages to attend from all over, the Gold Coast, Ballina and Brisbane," Mr King said.

"It's great to see the turn out each year, it has a great social aspect including entertainment for the kids."

Racegoers cheered in full country spirit starting the day with the first horse race at 1.40pm and finishing with the fourth final race at 4.15pm on Saturday.

Event highlight, Fashions On The Field, welcomed a large number of children and adults to flaunt their best frock or suit in between races.