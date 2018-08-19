Menu
Fire crews are on the scene.
Environment

Tabulam warned after fire jumps Clarence River

JASMINE BURKE
by
18th Aug 2018 5:20 PM

AN EMERGENCY warning for Tabulam, near Tenterfield, has been downgraded after an out-of-control fire jumped Clarence River.

The RFS status is now official "watch and act".

Live Traffic NSW advised the Bruxner Highway between Tenterfield and Casino is closed in both directions due to the fire.

Diversions are as follows: Westbound diversion via Summerland Way to Gwydir Highway and Eastbound via New England Highway and Gwydir Highway.

NSW RFS website states: "A bush fire is burning in the Plains Station Rd, Tabulam area has now been contained.

"The fire has burnt 174 hectares.

"This fire has now been contained. Firefighters remain on scene to mop up and black out.

"There are reports of power poles down with the possibility of wires still being active.

"The Bruxner Highway remains closed at the Tabulam Bridge, due to possible damage on the bridge.

"There are unconfirmed reports of property damage. Building Impact Assessments teams have been deployed to assess the area."

Advice is to monitor conditions in your area, check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and if you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

Leaving early is your safest option.

At 3.30pm today there were 73 bush and grass fires burning across NSW, 44 of which were at the time uncontained.

