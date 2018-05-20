Tackling the issue of youth unemployment

WITH the current unemployment rate of young people in the Coffs-Clarence region around 20 per cent, Regional Development Mid North Coast is putting the call out for change.

Recent UK research has shown a young person who has multiple encounters with an employer while at school is 86 per cent less likely to be unemployed or not in further education or training, and can earn 22 per cent more during their career.

Earlier this year, a report released by the Brotherhood of St Laurence revealed the Coffs Harbour to Grafton region is a hotspot for youth unemployment, rounding out the top three regions in NSW with the highest rates.

It found the unemployment rate in Coffs Harbour to Grafton has risen from 9.4 per cent to 19.8 per cent in the past two years.

RDAMNC in partnership with Inspiring The Future are currently creating a platform for employers to link with young people throughout the Mid North Coast.

If you are based in the Mid North Coast and would like to create an opportunity for a young person in your workplace which may include work experience, employment and even mentoring simply go to http://rdamnc.org.au/engage-young-people-workplace/ to register your participation.

RDAMNC Pathways Officer, Steve Montgomery will be visiting Chamber of Commerce meetings throughout the Mid North Coast to tell discuss how you can get involved.

Contact Steve at pathways@rdamnc.org.au.