Terrie Lowe TAFE teacher for the Cert 1V Training and Assessment .
TAFE – Building on Capacity in the Clarence Community

27th May 2020 12:00 PM
IN OCTOBER 2019, the TAE40116 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment was offered to Aboriginal People of the Clarence Valley.

This is a year-long course requiring a commitment of two nights per week. The course concludes in September, 2020.

The TAE is a nationally accredited course, providing qualifications as a professional trainer. Skills learnt include design and delivery and the important element of language, literacy and numeracy (LLN) identification needs of learners.

Workplace training and assessment of competence or ability within roles is an essential component of all industries.

Two participants interviewed stated;

“ ... as a mature person who hasn’t studied for a long time , I was really nervous , but there’s lots of support at TAFE ...and it’s a pretty valuable qualification...”

..”.I’m back ‘studying after such a gap – and loving it “..., I’d encourage anyone of any age to give it a go ..”

“... I’ve always wanted to do this course, I thought my writing skills might let me down, but the teachers and learning support have helped and boosted my skills and confidence...”

As a group of students of all ages, skill levels and industry experience, we are pushing through TAFE, supporting each other and sharing the learning experience to reach our goal of becoming qualified trainers in the Clarence Valley .

