TAFE NSW opens its virtual doors to career advisers

HIGH schools across the Clarence Valley have welcomed an innovative virtual event that will equip local career advisers, teachers, and principals with the most up-to-date advice about school-based and post-HSC options at TAFE NSW.

The online TAFE NSW Career Adviser Day will combat travel and event restrictions that COVID-19 has presented, meaning hundreds of career influencers from across the state will come together virtually on August 20.

TAFE NSW regional general manager Jason Darney said that online access has seen registrations double compared to the face-to-face events in 2019 and that the pandemic is not debilitating the flow of critical information to school leavers.

“COVID-19 has presented unprecedented challenges to school students and it’s crucial to facilitate access to information about how they can access world-class skills training,” Mr Darney said.

“While university may be a viable option for some, it’s important that vocational education and training is considered a ‘plan A’ for school leavers to pursue careers in areas that they are passionate about.”

The virtual event will focus on forecasted employment opportunities, courses, university pathways, and support services.

According to the Australian Government’s Job Outlook, there will be a demand in industries where employment has grown strongly in recent years including health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services, education and training and construction.

Mr Darney said that Australia’s largest training provider is committed to ensuring that the pathway for students from high school into, and out of, vocational education and university is as easy as possible.

“School students need access to better, and easier to navigate, educational pathways and a wider range of options when it comes to their post-school education – whether that’s university, TAFE, private training providers, or all three,” Mr Darney said.

“The education sector has a role to play in making sure no matter where students are in life, their eyes are opened up to new career directions and can pursue the option which best suits them.”

Career advisers and counsellors can register for the TAFE NSW virtual Career Adviser Day by visiting tafensw.edu.au/careeradvisor or calling 131 601.