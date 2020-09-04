TAFE NSW set to launch its first virtual open day

Prospective students will be have one-on-one access with teachers across the state, can log into live demonstrations and on-demand information sessions, and even do 360 degree virtual tours of campuses as part of next week's TAFE NSW Open Day.

WITH the HSC fast approaching, school leavers across the state are invited to take a break from the books to log-on to the inaugural TAFE NSW Virtual Open Day next week.

The first of its kind, the virtual event will combat social distancing barriers to ensure that prospective students don't miss out on the opportunity to meet TAFE NSW teachers and explore the state-of-the-art facilities on September 9-10.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Jason Darney said school leavers, and their parents and guardians, will have unprecedented access to teachers from 60 course areas that are available for study across the state.

"The innovative virtual format of this event means that anyone who is considering their career options doesn't need to travel to explore absolutely every opportunity available to them at TAFE NSW," he said.

"COVID-19 has undoubtedly presented challenges for the Class of 2020 and I want to reassure school leavers that the pandemic isn't an obstacle to getting the skills they need to pursue the career of their dreams.

"TAFE NSW is leading the vocational education sector by ensuring that all students continue to have access to training and information in a COVID-safe environment."

Visitors to the event can connect one-on-one with teachers, take 360 tours of facilities, observe practical demonstrations, and access student support service and scholarship information in a virtual exhibition hall.

Mr Darney said that aged and disabled care, early childcare, retail and business are forecasted to be in demand over the course of the next twelve months and now is the time to consider the qualifications required to pursue employment opportunities.

"TAFE NSW graduates are in high demand because of the quality of their education and ability to hit the ground running with the job-ready skills that employers are looking for," Mr Darney said.

For further information and to register to attend the TAFE NSW Virtual Open Day visit tafensw.edu.au/open-day