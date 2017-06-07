TAFE opens doors to construction boom

IF you're keen on getting into the current construction boom in the area, TAFE is opening its doors to you next wee.

TAFE NSW Trenayr Infrastructure Skills Centre will conduct a civil construction open day on Monday 19 June as part of TAFE NSW's Open Week.

Held in collaboration with TAFE NSW's civil construction training partner, TEAM Training, the event is open to the public and will run from 10am to 3pm. It will provide a one-stop shop for people interested in entering the civil construction industry, or upskilling.

Activities on the day will include live Google classroom demonstrations, presentations by graduates currently working on major local civil construction projects, machinery demonstrations, and an opportunity to meet and talk to industry contractors and job-placement representatives.

With record levels of investment from the NSW Government in infrastructure on public projects over the next five to seven years, TAFE NSW has responded to employer needs and is delivering a range of relevant civil construction courses.

TAFE NSW Civil Construction Program Manager Andy Irvine said increased construction activity offers an ideal opportunity for people in the Clarence Valley and surrounding areas to establish a career in the civil construction industry.

"If you're looking for a career switch or boost, and interested in working on local civil construction projects but you're not sure how to get started, then this event is for you,” said Regional General Manager North Elizabeth McGregor.

"You can gather information on projects like the Pacific Highway upgrade, and talk to industry representatives to understand what they are looking for from employees and what skills or training are needed,” she said

The TAFE NSW Trenayr Infrastructure Skills Centre is located on Trenayr Road, Junction Hill. For further information on the event or to register to attend, contact the TAFE NSW Civil Construction team on 1300 799 251, email nctafecivil@ tafensw.edu.au or visit www.tafecivil.com.au.