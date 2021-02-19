TAFE rubbishes talk of mass job losses

In an escalating stoush between TAFE and the CPSU, a huge gulf has emerged between the parties over estimated job losses. 650 jobs to be precise.

Following yesterday's explosive claims by the CPSU that 700 frontline jobs were on the chopping block - including 470 from the regions - TAFE NSW has hit back, saying the real number is "fewer than 50".

The proposed changes stem from a plan to unify 10 institutes and their digital delivery arms and a TAFE spokesperson said they have been transparent with the Student Services and Facilities Management staff affected by the "One TAFE modernisation reforms".

The Grafton campus of North Coast Institute of TAFE.

"These changes will reduce duplication and management layers. It is expected that the final structures will see a reduction of fewer than 50 jobs across the organisation," the spokesperson said.

"As required under TAFE NSW Enterprise Agreements, we are consulting with affected employees to seek their input and feedback on proposed changes over the next several weeks."

TAFE also responded to claims by the CPSU general secretary Stewart Little that they were "trimming down" the organisation for a potential privatisation, and roles which involved direct work with students would go.

"There are no plans to privatise TAFE NSW. In fact, in 2020/21 the NSW Government is investing more than $200 million in capital works projects to deliver new teaching and learning spaces for communities rights across NSW," they said.

"These are not frontline roles. There are no teaching positions, or roles that support students in the classroom or with their studies included in these proposed changes."

The statements from TAFE directly contradict the union's claims that jobs in the firing line included student advisers, customer support officers, field officers, VET fee help coordinators, help desk operators, marketing and promotions support officers.

In addition, the CPSU said people who maintain the campuses including gardeners, caretakers, facilities officers and site services assistants would also go.