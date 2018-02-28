Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUTSTANDING RESULTS: Tafe NSW's Di Paton, Graduate of the Year Kathryn McMullen, Chris Gulaptis MP and Graduate of the Year finalist Hannah Young.
OUTSTANDING RESULTS: Tafe NSW's Di Paton, Graduate of the Year Kathryn McMullen, Chris Gulaptis MP and Graduate of the Year finalist Hannah Young.
News

Tafe the 'Plan A' for students graduating at Maclean

28th Feb 2018 4:00 AM

THE OUTSTANDING achievements of 71 students from Tafe NSW Maclean in 2017 have been celebrated at a special Graduation and Awards Presentation at the campus.

The students were presented with award certificates and prizes in front of an audience of 150, which included family, friends, teachers and employers on Thursday February 22.

TAFE NSW acting regional general manager Marie Larkings said that it was always great to celebrate students' successes and acknowledge that they are making a real contribution to the economy and prosperity of our region.

"It's evident from the commitment and high level of achievements shown that TAFE NSW was definitely 'a plan A' for the students,” Mrs Larkings said.

"I'm totally confident that a TAFE NSW qualification equips them with practical and relevant skills, valuable work experience and ready to take advantage of the thousands of employer connections we have regionally and across the state.”

Kevin Hogan MP and Trainee of the Year Taylor Roberts
Kevin Hogan MP and Trainee of the Year Taylor Roberts

Major winners at the Graduation and Awards Presentation were:

  • Graduate of the Year (winner), Kathryn McMullen, Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology; and Certificate III in Business Administration
  • Graduate of the Year (finalist), Hannah Young, Certificate III in Beauty Services; and Certificate III in Nail Technology.
  • Trainee of the Year, Taylor Roberts, Certificate III in Business Administration.
Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Drivers not abiding by children's crossing rules

WATCH: Drivers not abiding by children's crossing rules

News WATCH: Motorists speeding through school crossings and not giving way, becoming an increasing issue on Mary Street

DRUG BUSTS: multiple raids stings ice ring

DRUG BUSTS: multiple raids stings ice ring

News Two Maclean men in court on drug pushing charges.

Jacaranda committee hails a new president

Jacaranda committee hails a new president

News Annual general meeting puts plans in place for 2018 festival

  • 28th Feb 2018 3:43 PM
$861,000 fast food store sells in South Grafton

$861,000 fast food store sells in South Grafton

News Big fast food store sale in the Valley indicates a booming market

  • 28th Feb 2018 3:38 PM

Local Partners