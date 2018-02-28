Tafe the 'Plan A' for students graduating at Maclean
THE OUTSTANDING achievements of 71 students from Tafe NSW Maclean in 2017 have been celebrated at a special Graduation and Awards Presentation at the campus.
The students were presented with award certificates and prizes in front of an audience of 150, which included family, friends, teachers and employers on Thursday February 22.
TAFE NSW acting regional general manager Marie Larkings said that it was always great to celebrate students' successes and acknowledge that they are making a real contribution to the economy and prosperity of our region.
"It's evident from the commitment and high level of achievements shown that TAFE NSW was definitely 'a plan A' for the students,” Mrs Larkings said.
"I'm totally confident that a TAFE NSW qualification equips them with practical and relevant skills, valuable work experience and ready to take advantage of the thousands of employer connections we have regionally and across the state.”
Major winners at the Graduation and Awards Presentation were:
- Graduate of the Year (winner), Kathryn McMullen, Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology; and Certificate III in Business Administration
- Graduate of the Year (finalist), Hannah Young, Certificate III in Beauty Services; and Certificate III in Nail Technology.
- Trainee of the Year, Taylor Roberts, Certificate III in Business Administration.