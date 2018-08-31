TAFFIC LIGHTS: Chamber has their say

Sings that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba.

Sings that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba. Contributed

HAS anyone heard from the Yamba Chamber of Commerce on the Yamba intersection issue?

That was a question posed when four signs appeared on Treelands Dr, near the intersection with Yamba Rd, following the lodgement of a rescission motion by three Clarence Valley councillors, Karen Toms, Greg Clancy and Peter Ellem, to reverse the decision made by the council to install traffic lights at the intersection.

Option four, a mini roundabout, is expected to fail at the same time as the traffic lights and will cost $174,000.

This is what the three councillors propose is put in place instead of both a big roundabout and traffic lights.

The Yamba Chamber of Commerce agreed with the three councillors' decision to lodge the motion, with president Debbie McCredie stating clearly they stood with the public on this issue.

"We don't want traffic lights,” she said.

"On behalf of all the business owners of Yamba, we want a roundabout.”

Chamber secretary Bev Mansfield wrote a letter of support for CrsToms, Clancy and Ellem, and backed their push for a roundabout.

Sings that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba. Contributed

"A traffic light is not conducive to Yamba as a seaside, relaxed type of town,” she said.

"In my opinion, I don't think traffic lights will work. What happens when you stop at a traffic light? You take off and make a lot of noise.”

Mrs Mansfield said she knows the cost difference is 'astronomical', but as a ratepayer she is prepared to pay for the large roundabout.

Sings that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba. Contributed

She took issue with the idea that a roundabout would not work.

"They always seem to make it flow around the one on Coldstream St, at Christmas it's all just a bit slower,” she said.

"(The council needs to look at) what ratepayers really want.

"I haven't heard one person say we want lights.

Sings that protest the lights and service station proposed in Yamba. Contributed

If that was the only option (I'd understand), but there are other options.

"I am happy to pay the $3.5m, if that's what it costs, but I am only one ratepayer.”

The Planet report done into the intersection and viability of the four options described the road as a major service corridor for Yamba.

The report describes the mini roundabout as an opportunity to utilise existing asphalt pavement and the installation of a mountable concrete centre island.

"In order to allow 19m vehicles to turn left out of Treelands Drive and not cross over into the opposing traffic lane of Yamba Road west-bound traffic, the north-east corner requires some kerb adjustment and subsequent land resumption,” the report said.

The council will debates the matter on Tuesday from 1.30pm.