Tagged great white shark detected in Yamba

A screenshot of the Dorsal app, which reported a tagged great white shark was detected at Main Beach Yamba receiver station. Jarrard Potter

A TAGGED great white shark was detected at the Yamba Main Beach in the early hours of this morning.

According to shark tracking app Dorsal, the Department of Primary Industries Fisheries receiver station picked up a tagged great white shark, of an unspecified length, at 6.39am this morning.

Official #SharkReport: NSW - NORTHERN NSW - MAIN BEACH RECEIVER ‒ YAMBA. 06:34, 22 Nov 18, White, Receiver Tag pic.twitter.com/8BkdwT8sZO — Dorsal Shark Reports (@DorsalAus) November 21, 2018

The same receiver station picked up another tagged great white shark at 8.53am yesterday morning. It is unknown if it was the same shark.

Earlier this month the DPI and Australian Lifeguard Services deployed a surveillance drone that will be in action on weekends until the end of April next year, as well as weekdays during the peak period o help spot sharks and identify rips to keep swimmers safe.

According to Dorsal, there were 68 shark sightings or detections from November to May this year.

The majority of sharks detected were bull sharks tagged by the DPI Fisheries at the Yamba Main Beach receiver.

The last bull shark detected by Dorsal was on November 19.