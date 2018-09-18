Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A screenshot of the Dorsal app, which reported a tagged great white shark was detected at Main Beach Yamba receiver station.
A screenshot of the Dorsal app, which reported a tagged great white shark was detected at Main Beach Yamba receiver station. Jarrard Potter
News

Tagged great white shark detected in Yamba

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Nov 2018 10:23 AM

A TAGGED great white shark was detected at the Yamba Main Beach in the early hours of this morning.

According to shark tracking app Dorsal, the Department of Primary Industries Fisheries receiver station picked up a tagged great white shark, of an unspecified length, at 6.39am this morning.

The same receiver station picked up another tagged great white shark at 8.53am yesterday morning. It is unknown if it was the same shark.

Earlier this month the DPI and Australian Lifeguard Services deployed a surveillance drone that will be in action on weekends until the end of April next year, as well as weekdays during the peak period o help spot sharks and identify rips to keep swimmers safe.

According to Dorsal, there were 68 shark sightings or detections from November to May this year.

The majority of sharks detected were bull sharks tagged by the DPI Fisheries at the Yamba Main Beach receiver.

The last bull shark detected by Dorsal was on November 19.

dorsal dpi fisheries great white shark tagged shark
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man spat victim’s flesh onto the floor, court hears

    premium_icon Man spat victim’s flesh onto the floor, court hears

    Crime IN AN unprovoked attack the man bit the victim on the hand and left a wound the size of a 20c piece before he spat the flesh out on the floor

    RECHARGED: Lobban refreshed after rare return to home

    premium_icon RECHARGED: Lobban refreshed after rare return to home

    Tennis and Racquet Sports FEATURE: Our squash star gets rare visit home.

    Cracking cane fires as season about to end

    Cracking cane fires as season about to end

    News Stunning shot by photographer Stephen Ward of Palmers Island fire

    'You've inherited $17m': local scammed in black money rort

    'You've inherited $17m': local scammed in black money rort

    Crime Northern Rivers local scammed $80,000

    Local Partners