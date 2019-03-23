Tahlia mixing it with netball's best on the court

NETBALL: South Grafton netballer Tahlia O'Hara impressed selectors at last week's North Coast region trials at Yamba to be picked in the Open North Coast Schools netball team.

After a weekend at the High Performance Netball Camp at Sydney's Olympic Park, where selected participants aged 14-16 were coached and mentored by netball's world-class Olympic talent, Tahlia then went up against school team finalists from Tweed Heads to Taree to make it into the open schools team.

Tahlia was in Sydney after being selected as part of the 2019 NSW North Coast Academy of Sports Netball Squad and her recent city visit was part of the intense training program, which would include training and competing at various netball venues this year, including Maitland and Orange.

Tahlia said the highlight of last weekend's netball training camp was the chance to meet national netball captain Caitlin Bassett and listen to the inspirational stories of NSW Swifts captain Maddy Proud and Australian sprint legend Melinda Gainsford-Taylor.

Mum Elecia said the weekend of high-end training, coaching and inspiration went a long way in assisting Tahlia to qualify for this week's school North Coast selection.

The North Coast team will go up against the best of other NSW School teams in the NSWCHS Championships in Sydney during May, while talent scouts will be on hand to select a team from the best of these young athletes.