Tahlia taking on the world

UP IN THE SKY: Tahlia Marsh competing at the 2017 BMX World Championships in the USA at Rock Hill, South Carolina.

BMX: Tahlia Marsh has returned from the experience of a lifetime, though the 14-year-old might struggle to remember some of the details.

Marsh competed against some of the best riders for their age in the world at the 2017 BMX World Championships in the USA at Rock Hill, South Carolina last month, and reached the semi-finals in both her cruiser and 20 inch class.

She crashed out in both classes, and was knocked out semi-finals of the 20 inch age group.

"We were all there for the same thing, it was very tough competition,” she said.

"In the cruiser and 20 inch group I won through the heats and finished second in the quarter-finals, and in the semi-finals of the cruiser class I had to get in the top four to make it to the finals, but I got crashed out by an American at the first corner. They speared me and I had nowhere to go so I crashed.

"It was a bit disappointing but I was happy to make it that far.

"The same thing sort of happened in the 20 inch semi-finals, I was crashed out again but got knocked out so I don't remember what happened.

"I am very proud of how I did and what I achieved.”

Marsh is facing an extended period off her bike at the moment, after breaking her collarbone training for the NSW BMX State Titles, which begin this weekend.

"I crashed on the track I have in my backyard while I was training and landed pretty heavily on it, so now I'm out of the State Titles,” she said.

"I was pretty disappointed that I injured myself, I have been the state champion for the past three years so I was hoping to make it four years, but that's ok.

"There's nothing really on now until next year, so I'll just get ready for next year and a new start.”

Marsh already has her sights set on the 2018 BMX Australian National Series in Bunbury from March, and beyond that another crack at the BMX World Championships in Belgium in 2019.

"I've got a taste for that level of competition and it was so good I can't wait to be a part of it again,” Marsh said.

"At the Australian championships in the cruiser class I came second, but I nearly won, and in my 20 inch group I'm currently fifth.

"Hopefully I'm only off the bike for a couple of weeks so I can get back out there and ride again.

"I learnt so much (racing in the USA), but I know that I've got a lot of training to do and I've got to be riding well to be in with a chance.”