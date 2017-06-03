22°
Tahlia's tough test as she takes on world's best

Bill North | 3rd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
NATIONAL PLATES: Clarence Valley BMX Club rider Tahlia Marsh finished 2nd in 13/14 girls cruiser and 5th 14 girls BMX at the 2017 Australian BMX Championships.
NATIONAL PLATES: Clarence Valley BMX Club rider Tahlia Marsh finished 2nd in 13/14 girls cruiser and 5th 14 girls BMX at the 2017 Australian BMX Championships.

BMX: The opportunity of a lifetime beckons for Grafton's Tahlia Marsh, who is set to take on the world on her BMX.

Tahlia, who turned 14 yesterday, finished runner up at the 2017 BMX Australia National Championships to qualify for the UCI BMX World Championships to be held in the USA at Rock Hill, South Carolina from July 27 to 29.

She has previously competed in New Zealand when she represented Australia in the Mighty 11s Trans-Tasman Test in 2014. But this overseas experience will take things to a whole new level for the Clarence Valley BMX Club rider.

"I'd love to make the final, but it'll be a tough test," Tahlia said.

"I'm already nervous, about competing and flying.

"Dad's really scared because he doesn't really like planes. He tried to send just mum and myself, but I said 'nope, you're coming'."

Her eye-catching performance to finish second in the 13/14 girls cruiser class at Sleeman Sport Complex in the last weekend of April saw her come agonisingly close to defeating Northern Territory superstar Mickayla Perkins for the first time.

"I qualified second for the final and was leading the whole race until the last straight and she got on me on the line by quarter of a second.

"I have never beaten her. She is world number seven at the moment."

Prior to 2017, the three-time NSW No.1 plate holder's previous best finish at Nationals was a fifth in 2015. Her first national podium was just reward for a recent step up her in training schedule under personal trainer Jen Harley at Hybrid Fitness - as well as a 'massive growth spurt'.

"I swear I grow every day," she said. "It helps as I'm getting stronger and have longer legs, but it means I've had to buy bigger stuff.

"This year I had a lot more training leading up to Aussies than last year. I go to the gym two times a week. On Tuesday Jen has me doing fitness and a little bit of legs and on Thursday explosive legs.

"She's awesome. She knows your limits but she trains you to them."

The Grafton High Year 8 student flies out with parents Grant and Jenny Marsh on July 23, returning on August 2.

In the meantime Tahlia will do all she can to make sure she is optimal condition when the gates drop in South Carolina.

"I just have to focus on it and at Wednesday's club race nights and Friday gate practice try not to play around too much and just get into it."

Tahlia's efforts highlighted outstanding all-round results from Clarence Valley BMX Club with five out of 11 riders achieving National plates.

Tahlia's brother Josh Marsh also came home with a No.2 plate, Stacey Brown finished third while two of the club's mums Jessica Butler (8th) and new club president Marnie Brighton (6th) each made finals at their first nationals appearance.

"Six of us were first timers so to come home with seven national plates from five out of 11 riders is amazing," Brighton said.

"Five of us qualified for Worlds and Tahlia Marsh has decided to grab the bull by the handlebars and is actually following her dream and going in July.

"She trains her heart out to absolute exhaustion. It's great to see all her hard work pay off when we travel away.

"Her heart and soul just breathes BMX and it's just wonderul to watch her set goals and achieve them. Attending worlds is an absolute dream of hers.

"We're going to all be huddled around our computer screens and phones watching every single race, because it's going to be awesome."

Jake, Ryan and Alex Hyatt, Darcy and Harley Fowler and Breanna and Taleah Robertson were the club's other representatives.

"The club is doing so fantastic at the moment and it would not be alive with the amount of support from volunteers at the club.

Brighton only started travelling to compete herself last year and has surprised herself with her rapid rise in the sport.

"When my eldest son started riding four years ago I was only going to be the sideline supportive mum," she said. "Then everyone conned me into getting a bike, then my little one started riding as well, so now it's a family thing and the track is our second home.

"Last year I rode in a state series here in town and a Sawtell round to qualify to go to state titles at Penrith and came 2nd.

"So I thought why not let's do our first Nationals, I made the finals and came sixth, so I was pretty stoked.

"As a first time it was an absolutely amazing experience and definitely something I would do again.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  uci bmx world championships

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!