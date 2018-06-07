Menu
Action from the BMX World Championships in Azerbaijan
Tahlia's world ranked ride just the start

Adam Hourigan
by
7th Jun 2018 7:38 AM
LOCAL BMX rider Tahlia Marsh has pedalled her way to a world plate at the 2018 BMX World Championships, and she has a chance today to add to her tally.

Miss Marsh competed yesterday in the 16 years and under Cruiser title at the BMX Worlds Challenge held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and placed fifth in the final after success in her earlier qualifiers.

"In my first moto I got second, in my second I got first and the third I got fourth,” she said.

"The final was great, I had an okay start, it wasn't my best, I got squeezed by the riders next to me

"I managed to get to the inside and I went really low on the first berm and just pedalled as fast as I could.”

Miss Marsh said the trip had been a real eye-opener in Azerbaijan, but loved the experience of travel.

"The travel was great, I love flights so I pretty much just slept the whole time,” she said.

"And the country is very different - the culture is a real eye opener, but it's an awesome experience.”

Miss Marsh will compete today in the 15 girls title, and said she was nervous but looking forward to the experience.

"The track is great, it's a bit lippy, but everyone seems to be getting through it,” she said.

"I am very nervous for (my next event) because I know it's going to be tough, but I'm so stoked that I'm already coming home with a world plate so I'm just going to ride my best and enjoy it.”

Miss Marsh paid tribute to the Clarence Valley BMX Club and her personal trainer Jenny Harley and all the people who had supported her in her journey, saying it meant a lot to her.

Grafton Daily Examiner

