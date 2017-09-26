27°
Taiko's boom race set for Championship

POWERING HOME: Taiko Boom sticks its head in front of Motivate and Go the Gantry to win the Yoohoo McPhee Class 2 Handicap at Clarence River Jockey Club.
by Bill North

RACING: Taiko Boom's latest campaign is off with a bang after powering home to win first up at Grafton yesterday.

The five-year-old gelding came into the Yoohoo McPhee Class 2 Handicap (1106m) un-trialled by Ballina trainer Stephen Lee, who was confident his runner was ready to produce the goods with Matthew McGuren in the saddle.

"I kept studying his trials when he was in Sydney and I thought his trials were really, really good and I thought, well I'm not going to trial him, I'm going to run him," Lee said.

"The horse was working well, my confidence just grew and grew and I picked this race out for him and he's delivered."

Top-weight $2.70 favourite Go the Gantry (Carla Dougherty) again had to settle for a minor placing.

The Andrew Parramore- trained five-year-old gelding had its nose in front entering the straight but was reeled in by Taiko Boom and runner-up Motivate ($5.50, Raymond Spokes) to be relegated to third.

Go the Gantry now has 14 minor placings and just two wins from 20 starts.

It's early days but Lee has targeted Taiko Boom for the 2018 Country Championships, with the $150,000 Northern Rivers regional qualifying heat to be held at Grafton on March 11 and the final at Royal Randwick on April 7 worth $500,000.

Lee won the Northern Rivers leg of the 2016 Country Championships with Profiler.

The feature event is restricted to locally trained horses with five or less wins from 20 career starts.

Taiko Boom has three wins from 13 starts.

"It might sound a bit ambitious but we're goingtohead to the championships with him," Lee said.

"We got him for that last year but he just kept running seconds.

"He won his maiden at Doomben so he's got ability around the 1400. So if he progresses we'll probably head that way."

Racing next returns to Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday, October 17.

Southgate trainer Cathy Chapman and her foreman Mitchell Hayward with stable favourite Tee Lexus.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
Southgate trainer Cathy Chapman and her foreman Mitchell Hayward with stable favourite Tee Lexus.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North
Meanwhile, Tee Lexus finally broke its maiden hoodoo when the popular five-year-old gelding out of Cathy Chapman's stables at Southgate won the Bloomer Transport & Warehousing CG&E Maiden Plate (1006m).   RELATED STORY: You can't keep a good woman down   Tee Lexus enjoyed a promising start to his career but had run unplaced since a second at Grafton as a three-year-old almost 17 months ago.   That all changed in race three yesterday when apprentice Carla Dougherty set the pace on Tee Lexus ($19) and hugged the rail to hold out Steven Hardy trained Flim Flan Man ($8.50, Jackson Murphy) by a head with Shane Everson trained $2.45 favourite Hidden Storm (Matthew Paget) a length and a half back third.  

