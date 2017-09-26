Taiko's boom race set for Championship

POWERING HOME: Taiko Boom sticks its head in front of Motivate and Go the Gantry to win the Yoohoo McPhee Class 2 Handicap at Clarence River Jockey Club.

POWERING HOME: Taiko Boom sticks its head in front of Motivate and Go the Gantry to win the Yoohoo McPhee Class 2 Handicap at Clarence River Jockey Club. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Taiko Boom's latest campaign is off with a bang after powering home to win first up at Grafton yesterday.

The five-year-old gelding came into the Yoohoo McPhee Class 2 Handicap (1106m) un-trialled by Ballina trainer Stephen Lee, who was confident his runner was ready to produce the goods with Matthew McGuren in the saddle.

"I kept studying his trials when he was in Sydney and I thought his trials were really, really good and I thought, well I'm not going to trial him, I'm going to run him," Lee said.

"The horse was working well, my confidence just grew and grew and I picked this race out for him and he's delivered."

Taiko Boom wins at Grafton: Taiko Boom ridden by Matt McGuren won the Yoohoo McPhee Class 2 Handicap (1106m) at Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017.

Top-weight $2.70 favourite Go the Gantry (Carla Dougherty) again had to settle for a minor placing.

The Andrew Parramore- trained five-year-old gelding had its nose in front entering the straight but was reeled in by Taiko Boom and runner-up Motivate ($5.50, Raymond Spokes) to be relegated to third.

Go the Gantry now has 14 minor placings and just two wins from 20 starts.

It's early days but Lee has targeted Taiko Boom for the 2018 Country Championships, with the $150,000 Northern Rivers regional qualifying heat to be held at Grafton on March 11 and the final at Royal Randwick on April 7 worth $500,000.

Lee won the Northern Rivers leg of the 2016 Country Championships with Profiler.

Profiler wins NRRA Country Championships Qualifier: Stephen Lee trained Profiler won the $100,000 NRRA Country Championships Regional Qualifier from Jim Jarvis trained Ultimate Dreamer with Matthew Dunn trained duo Legendary Luke and Quatronic third and fourth at Clarence River Jockey Club in Grafton on Blues, Brews & BBQS Yamba Golf & Country Club Cup Race Day on Sunday, 6th of March, 2016.

The feature event is restricted to locally trained horses with five or less wins from 20 career starts.

Taiko Boom has three wins from 13 starts.

"It might sound a bit ambitious but we're goingtohead to the championships with him," Lee said.

"We got him for that last year but he just kept running seconds.

"He won his maiden at Doomben so he's got ability around the 1400. So if he progresses we'll probably head that way."

Racing next returns to Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday, October 17.

Southgate trainer Cathy Chapman and her foreman Mitchell Hayward with stable favourite Tee Lexus.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North