Chapman Taikun with July Carnival

HAVING A GO: Taikun Prince is trained by Cathy Chapman Caitlan Charles

MAIDEN PLATE: The first foal to be born on Cathy Chapan's property, Taikun Prince has become a favourite in the stables for the seasoned trainer.

His mother, Taikun Princess, called out to Chapman in the night.

"When he was born, he couldn't stand," she said.

"I had to go out there and help her with his birth and then I had to hold him up for his first drink.

"He was the first foal born to one of my favourite mares. He's got a big special place in my heart."

With only nine starts to his record, the gelding is yet to prove himself, but that could all change with the right circumstances in today's Westlawn Property Trust Maiden Plate (1610m).

With a solid run in Lismore a month ago, Craig Franklin will once again take the reins of the four-year-old.

"He wasn't going very well last preparation, but he's had a good spell and he's come back a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger this time around," Chapman said.

"We've been trying to work his way up to (a race) that would suit him."

The last time Taikun Prince ran a 1600m, he came 12th out of 14, but Chapman is more confident this time, especially after drawing barrier 4.

"Craig has ridden a good few winners for me, we've had a good association in the past," Chapman said.

"There are a few on the field that will be hard to beat, but if he has a bit of luck, a bit of good luck, he will be there having a go."

With this Chapman's first runner in the July Carnival for 2018, she's thankful for the time and effort her team put in.

"This is the biggest time for racing in Grafton all year," she said.

"It's what we all strive towards - to have horses run over the carnival.

"It's been a tradition. (The carnival) is a very important part of Grafton."

Chapman said if Taikun Prince races well today in the 1610m, she will look at putting him in the 1700m on the last day of the carnival.

The Westlawn Property Trust Maiden Plate will kick off at 1.10pm.