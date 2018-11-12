Tail wags to put Tucabia in front at Ellem

TUCABIA V EASTS: While a lot of the pre-match talk circled around the effect of Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel's "fearsome foursome” seam attack, no one expected its impact with the bat would count for much more than that with the ball.

After the Tucabia top order struggled to fire with the bat against a spirited GDSC Easts attack, it would be left to a wagging tail to help the side to a respectable total of 191.

Following an early barrage from Easts seamer Shannon Connor (5 for 69 off 21), Tucabia found itself floundering with the willow at the tea break at 7-95.

But a late innings fightback with the bat, led by an unbeaten 79 to Rohan Hackett and helped by the rest of the pace attack reaching double figures, had the side come within a whisker of reaching a double hundred.

It was also a strong return to the wicket for a few former Premier League regulars with Matt Lobsey (1 for 32 off 14) putting in with the ball and Chris Brophy throwing himself around in the field.

But if the late fightback from Tucabia hadn't drained Easts spirits, their lethal effort with the cherry soon would as Brad Chard (3 for 8 off 10) and Chris Adamson (5 for 6 off 9) went to work at Ellem Oval.

Five of the Easts batting line-up were gone for ducks, and no one made it past double figures as the Tucabia seam destruction left Easts at 8-25 when stumps were called.

Tucabia will return to dish out more punishment with the ball next weekend, as it looks to pick up the final two scalps before sending Easts back in to bat in the second innings.

Easts will need to score at least another 66 runs to avoid the follow-on with Tim Petterson and Bret Loveday remaining not out at stumps.

GDSC EASTS V TUCABIA COPMANHURST GI HOTEL

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

DJ Cootes c & b S Connor 10

B Ryan c & b S Connor 7

T Bultitude b S Connor 2

AJ Buchanan c T Paul b S Connor 2

M Summers c Martin b S Connor 0

R Hackett not out 79

DW Woods lbw b G Connor 23

MJ Dougherty c Martin b Lobsey 9

BR Pardoe b Knight 21

CA Adamson c Brown b Knight 17

B Chard lbw b Knight 12

Extras (b 3, lb 5, w 0, nb 1) 9

ALL-OUT for 191

Overs: 54

FoW: 1-16(DJ Cootes) 2-19(B Ryan) 3-23(AJ Buchanan) 4-23(M Summers) 5-24(T Bultitude) 6-79(DW Woods) 7-95(MJ Dougherty) 8-128(BR Pardoe) 9-168(CA Adamson) 10-191(B Chard)

Bowling: S Connor 21-5-69-5, MR Lobsey 14-4-32-1, G Connor 9-2-36-1, B Knight 9-0-39-3, C Paul 1-0-7-0

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

AC Brown c Woods b Adamson 9

G Connor c Hackett b Adamson 0

C Brophy b Adamson 1

J Martin c Woods b Adamson 0

T Paul b Chard 3

MR Lobsey c Dougherty b Chard 0

B Knight b Adamson 0

S Connor b Chard 0

T Petterson not out 1

BG Loveday not out 0

Extras (b 8, lb 3, w 0, nb 0) 11

EIGHT wickets for 25

Overs: 19

FoW: 1-6(G Connor) 2-11(AC Brown) 3-13(J Martin) 4-18(C Brophy) 5-19(MR Lobsey) 6-19(S Connor) 7-20(B Knight) 8-20(T Paul)

Bowling: B Chard 10-7-8-3, CA Adamson 9-4-6-5