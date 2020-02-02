Taine brings the pain for Tuc-Cop GI as Services go big

Tuc-Cop GI's Rohan Hackett during the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League match between Tuc-Cop GI Hotel and Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE:Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel are flying in 2020 and the wins keep coming, the latest an eight-wicket win over Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park yesterday.

Grinding out their innings in the heat at Lower Fisher, Westlawn East posted 9/134 off 40 overs but Tuc-Cop clawed their way to victory with a 2/136 score with 3.1 overs to spare.

Tuc-Cop seamer Taine Riley (5 wickets for 39 runs off 8.1 overs) led the charge for the defending premiers, ripping through the opposition’s batting line-up.

Spinner Matt Pigg (2 for 9 off 8) also joined the party with an efficient day out on the park.

Westlawn East’s Jackson Grieve (32 off 100 balls) and Andrew Latham (35 off 65 balls) showed their resolve with a tough partnership through the middle but Tuc-Cop’s Matt Dougherty (29), Tim Bultitude (36 not out) and Pigg (29 not out) dug deep to steer their side home.

In the other match of the round, South Services travelled to the Ulmarra Showground needing a win against Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving and they were back to their best with a 132-run victory.

Services captain Dylan Cleaver (47) found his touch before Tom Kroehnert (66) and Joseph Pigg (75 not out) stepped up en route to a 5/245 score, keeping them in the hunt for top spot.