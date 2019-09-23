Taipans rear heads in fierce CRL Zone Championships

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The under-15s Group 1 Taipans side that travelled to the Northern Zone Country Championships in Port Macquarie on the weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Eight Group 1 junior rugby league rising stars from the Clarence Valley travelled to Port Macquarie over the weekend to compete in the Northern Zone Country Rugby League championships.

The under-14 and under-15 sides littered with Grafton Ghosts, South Grafton Rebels and Clarence Coast Magpies representatives took on some challenging sides with mixed results across the board.

The under-14s side lead by Rhys Hambly were first up to the plate and came away with a late win over Maitland before taking on Group 21 in the semi-final to grab a draw but move through after scoring the first try.

Under-14s coach Rhys Hambly was pleased with his side as they "proved the doubters wrong” on the big stage.

"It was a really successful weekend for the boys. A lot of people said we wouldn't win but we proved them wrong,” he said.

"The first game was against a tricky Maitland side but everyone stood up and worked well together.”

The Taipans then played the Central Coast Roosters on Sunday for Northern Cup and Hambly said it was one of their best displays despite a close 26-10 defeat.

"We went into that game with six players out and we lost our fullback and half-back to finish the game with no subs. It was the best game we played all weekend but they were just too strong,” he said.

"I just wish there was one more game, the boys gelled really well by the end.”

Hambly said his side impressed with some high profile onlookers, particularly the talent from the Clarence.

'There were a few scouts there but I was really pleased with how they went. Keaton Stutt and Malike Ellabassi both did an awesome job. Some of the other local lads did really well too and Rashawn Anderson, our front rower from Ballina won player of tournament,” he said.

The under-15s Taipans progressed to the plate final but lost to Central Coast Roosters 38-12 in final.