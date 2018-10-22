Taiwan train crash kills 18, injures 160

At least 18 dead and 168 injured in Taiwan tourist train crash. Source: Twitter

A HIGH-speed train derailed in north east Taiwan on Sunday, leaving 18 people dead and at least 160 others injured.

The express train came off the tracks in Yilan County at a curve in the route between the capital Taipei and the city of Taitung at 4.50pm local time.

More than 360 people were on board, according to the central government. Most of those killed in the tragedy were in the first train carriage, which flipped over when it came off the rails.

Dozens of injured passengers, including one US citizen, were taken to four different hospitals for treatment.

Local television reports said some passengers were seen trying to escape through train windows and bystanders had tried to help them before the emergency services arrived.

According to Taiwan's Central New Agency, 30 people remained stuck inside the derailed carriages on Sunday evening.

More than 20 soldiers joined firefighters in the rescue efforts as of 8pm local time.

Photos from the scene, just south of the city of Luodong, showed the train's eight cars in a zig-zag formation near the tracks. Some cars could be seen on their sides.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known. Authorities said a full investigation would be carried out.

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's leader, said the train accident was a "major tragedy".

She tweeted: "I have directed government agencies and the military to step up rescue efforts. My thoughts are with all the victims and their families."