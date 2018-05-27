Menu
More than a million cars have been added to the recall list today.
Motoring

Over 1.1m cars added to deadly airbag list

by Jamie McKinnell
27th May 2018 10:48 AM

MORE than a million vehicles with potentially deadly Takata airbags have been added to a recall list by the consumer watchdog.

The defective airbags can shatter shards of metal upon activation if its propelling mechanism is exposed to high levels of moisture.

They have caused about 180 injuries and 18 deaths worldwide and been linked to at least one fatality in Australia.

The ACCC on Sunday published a revised recall list which added a further 1.1 million vehicles targeted for future airbag replacement, including the Mercedes Benz C Class, Ford Mondeo and Toyota Yaris.

Drivers will be notified by email, phone or text message when it is time for their replacement to be completed, Assistant Minister to the Treasurer Michael Sukkar said.

"My message to all Australian drivers is do not ignore or delay responding to a letter from your vehicle manufacturer asking you to have airbags replaced," Mr Sukkar said in a statement.

"If you don't have your car's airbag replaced, you are taking a serious risk in terms of your safety." He urged customers who have difficulties or delays to contact the ACCC. The compulsory recall, which was announced by the government in February and already involved nearly four million vehicles, is one of the largest in Australian history.

The death of a 58-year-old man at Cabramatta, in Sydney's southwest, became the first incident linked to the faulty airbags in July 2017.

It came about three months after a 21-year-old Northern Territory woman was struck in the head by a small metal fragment when her airbag malfunctioned during a crash in Darwin.

