Take a bite of Fat Picnic

Fat Picnic will be gracing the stage at the Pacific Hotel in Yamba on March 18.

BRINGE your groove and your dancing shoes to the Pacific Hotel this month when Fat Picnic take the stage.

The self-declared lovers of groove, Fat Picnic are all about soul-ska explosions and funky, punchy horn lines and bangin' reggae beats. Their infectious live show is one that you won't want to miss.

The group will be playing Yamba on March 18 as part of their celebration for their new single Best of You.

Fat Picnic's sound explores dub, funk, soul and ska that helps them achieve their mission to seek the love and good vibes!

On the bands Triple J Unearthed profile, presenter Sarah Howlls praised the band: "Nice chilled vibe... takes me back to Sublime days a bit...”