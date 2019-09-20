Take a look at the world according to Dallas

ON THE JOB: Dallas will be a regular contributor to Mid-Week and sharing his thoughts and experiences in his column The World According to Dallas.

HELLO! My name is Dallas and I am pleased to be a new columnist for The Daily Examiner.

By writing this column I am hoping to give you a bit of an idea about what it's like to be me and tell you about some of the experiences I have lived and interests I have. Maybe this will help you see the world in a bit of a different way.

Let me introduce myself: I was born in American Samoa in 1975 and moved back to Australia when I was little. I lived in Sydney for a while before moving to Tamworth in 1980.

I was not born with a disability, I have an acquired brain injury. My accident occurred in 1984 just after my 9th birthday. I was on my way home from the library when I was hit by a car. This left me with an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) and I have been wheelchair bound ever since.

I enjoyed school in Tamworth a lot and didn't let my disability stop me from experiencing much. I spent two years living independently in Sydney but I did not enjoy that. I went back to Tamworth before I got offered a place in a house in Coffs Harbour. Since then I haven't looked back, enjoying life to its fullest in this coastal town.

I am passionate about a lot of things including music, keyboard and local politics. I went to Tamworth Country Music Festival in January and look forward to seeing Elton John next February. I don't let anything stop me getting my groove thing on!

I am active politically, emailing local council regularly regarding issues such as roads and disability/wheelchair access. I am always emailing local council with my concerns so I can enjoy the same access as everyone else. I would like to see the world become more inclusive for people with disability and also educate people to understand that people with disability have opinions and want the same opportunities as everyone else.

I have lots of things that I enjoy doing. Things like writing stories and plays, attending social events, dinners at my regular local pub and catching up with my friends.

Anyway, that's a little about myself and I look forward to sharing more of my views and opinions with Daily Examiner readers in the future.