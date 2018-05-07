Take a look at what's coming up at council

Pilot Hill risk assessment

WAYS to address the suitability of the Pilot Hill slope in Yamba will be discussed at the Environment, Planning and Community committee meeting.

The hill is at high risk of collapse during period of high rainfall, of which is measured by a coloured alert system. The instability of the area during these periods put properties and people at risk.

Councillors will vote on a number of recommendations including:

Surface drainage across properties in the study area be audited to identify measures to intercept run off and establish sustainable outlets.

Storm water drains at northern end of Pilot St are maintained ans reshaped to direct run off to less vulnerable areas.

$10,000 and $35,000 be allocated to the 2018-19 operational plan for a storm water audit.

Monitoring of groundwater and antecedent rainfall continue to be monitored.

Council endorse the technical report 3 risk assessment and stabilisation for Pilot Hill prepared by JK Geotechnics and lodge final report to the Office of Environment and heritage to finalise grant for the project.

Eat to the Beat festival

COUNCIL has received a request for sponsorship of the Yamba Eat to the Beat Festival on June 10.

The event's purpose is to provide visitors and residents a fantastic family-friendly event and to attract visitors to the Clarence Valley from surrounding area.

Organisers have asked for a sponsorship of $3,500 to the Yamba Bowling and Recreation Club for the festival.

Riverbank erosion on Palmers Island

In 2017, council considered a request from a River Rd, Palmers Island resident to address erosion on the road. However, council officers have recommended that they do nothing about the erosion, which is in line with the Palmers Island Riverbank Management Plan.

According to council the dwelling on the affected property has other access points, not impacted by erosion and that the swelling will not be at risk within 100 years.

Paperless rates

On Tuesday, council will vote on a measure that will save the council thousands of dollars.

Currently, 2.9% of ratepayers receive their rates electronically, and increasing that number will save council money in printing and postage costs.

The officer recommends they approve an allocation of up to $1,500 as an incentive prize for ratepayers who register to receive rates notices electronically.

The allocation of up to $1500 will only apply to the ordinary residential rate.