TAKE A LOOK: Where’s the rain falling on our rivers?

A file photo of water over the road at the Lilydale bridge. Heavy rain is expected to continue across the river system all week.

There are no official flood warnings yet, but after some steady overnight falls and more rain predicted all week, we could be in for a soaking.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain up and down the North Coast throughout this week, with more than 20mm predicted daily for the Grafton area.

It was the Grafton area which copped the biggest falls last night, with the Trenayr Research Station rain gauge showing 64mm of rain for the past 24 hours, and the Grafton Regional Airport recording 34mm.

The regular river watchers will note with interest the falls at the top end of the Clarence River, with Baryulgil receiving 61mm of rain, Tabulam 54mm and Lilydale 47mm.

Yamba also copped some more coastal rain, with 38mm recorded overnight.

There are no current flood warnings in our immediate area, although there is a flood watch across parts of the North Coast, including the Orara River, which is predicted to again overtop the minor flood levels during the week.

According to the bureau, northerly flow dragging tropical moisture across NSW is producing unsettled weather conditions across the east.

A cold front moving across from the west of the state will continue to bring a gusty southerly wind change and significantly cooler conditions in the wake, and rain will increase in the central east and northeast of the state as the humid air mass interacts with the front.

Rain is expected to continue in the northeast early in the new week as the front heads north and reaches the Far North Coast, before stalling in the region as a trough.

