Take a small-scale journey with art

HIP TO BE SQUARE: Some of last year's entries in the 8x8 competition.

HIP TO BE SQUARE: Some of last year's entries in the 8x8 competition. Contributed

THE exhibition is hung and all that's left to do is announce the winner of the Lower Clarence Arts and Craft Association 8x8 exhibition.

And if the range of what's on display is any giveaway, it wasn't an easy job for the judge.

"We sold 200 canvases and we've got 115 entries in open and almost 30 in junior, so it's a good return,” co-exhibition organiser Suzanne Monin said.

"There's wood, sculpture, painting, mixed media, textiles, collage, photography with a variety of art styles, modern and old.”

The competition asked entrants to interpret the theme of "The Journey” in any way they could in the confines of the 8-inch x 8-inch canvas, and Ms Monin said there was a big difference in approaches.

"We leave it to their interpretation, we don't prescribe anything... and with the journey you could ask 'what journey?', 'whose journey?', how the journey happened.

"The exhibition is the sum total of their interpretations.”

The exhibition is judged by Steven Giese, who was born and bred in the Lower Clarence and currently teaches art in Lismore and is a practising artist.

The winner will be announced Friday night at 6pm at Ferry Park gallery as part of the plunge festival, and the junior winner announced on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Works are available to be purchased from the opening night.

The exhibition will run at the gallery until April 26.