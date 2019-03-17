'Take care of your kidneys'

IT WAS World Kidney Day on Thursday and unless you are directly affected by this workhorse organ of the body, it probably passed you by unnoticed.

South Grafton resident Barry Williams is hoping to do his bit to highlight the importance of these underrated little achievers by sharing his story.

The Bundjalung man recently turned 53 and has been receiving haemodialysis treatment since December. He found out five years ago he was staring down the barrel of kidney disease at some stage but believed it was at least another 10 years away.

Unfortunately his body had other ideas.

Mr Williams started to feel unwell last April, suffering extreme fatigue carrying out basic tasks like walking.

He went to Grafton Base Hospital and was transferred to Lismore, where he was told his kidney function had "deteriorated massively and I'd probably be on dialysis by the end of the year”.

He admitted a lot of his problems were exacerbated by "not fully complying with taking the medicine” prescribed for his diabetes.

"That made things worse and shortened that time frame,” he said.

"The next few months were terrible. I lost about six to eight weeks off work because I was exhausted. I eventually used up all my sick and holiday leave, so then took leave without pay.”

Mr Williams is an Aboriginal cultural heritage officer for Roads and Maritime Services and a lot of his job requires on-site visits.

"I couldn't walk 100m. Your body retains too much fluid and I could see it in my legs. My red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the system, were way down.”

Mr Williams said he was no stranger to his situation, having worked in the Northern Territory where he saw the "over-representation in indigenous communities of diabetes and kidney disease”.

Finding out he was heading down the same path was hard to come to terms with.

"It really turned my world upside down. I thought I had more time but it was here and now and it threw me. Would I be able to work? Can I keep my driver's licence? I needed to work to live.”

One of the lowest points for him was when he could barely walk at all.

"My dad passed away a few years ago aged 89 and we still had some of his things at home, including his walker, so I had to use it to make it 15m to the bathroom. That was a huge wake-up call.”

He said at that stage he was getting up, going to work and coming home and going straight to bed. "I also slept all weekend. My wife Rachael has been a tremendous help through all of this.”

He said the renal staff at Lismore and Grafton had also been "wonderful”, assuring him their goal was to keep him working and functioning as normally as possible.

He also took the opportunity during his treatment to do his own research. "There's a lot of sitting around, so I would go online to while away some of the hours.

"I learned the kidneys regulate so many things in your body - blood pressure, taste - you just don't realise.”

Mr Williams is "on the machine” for five hours at a time, three times a week. "That is my life now. My kidney function is kaput, less than 10per cent, but I'm trying to be positive about it.”

He said weight loss had helped him feel a lot better and changing his lifestyle habits was crucial in achieving that.

"When I went into Lismore Base I weighed 128kg, now I weigh 105kg. My sugar levels are more stable and I'm not taking blood pressure tablets anymore. My energy levels have also massively improved.”

Apart from the dialysis, a low-salt, low-potassium diet and restricting fluid intake to a litre a day is vital.

"I haven't eaten a banana since last April. No soft drink and virtually no alcohol either. I had a Bundy and Coke at the July races and a couple of glasses of sparking over Christmas/New Year. That's it, and I don't miss it.”

He said he realised a lot of his problems stemmed from behaviours that started a long time ago.

"You don't realise what the impact your choices in your 20s are going to be. You are full of energy and feel bulletproof. Poor diet and excessive drinking not only have an immediate effect on your health, they have a long-term effect.”

He said his workplace had been very supportive in helping him juggle his dialysis "to minimise disruption”.

"I get into work, do five or six hours and make up the extra hours through the week.”

Mr Williams said he hoped at some stage he would be able to undertake dialysis at home "for shorter periods overnight”.

"I'm not good with needles though. I don't even watch them administer me at the hospital.”

And there's also the possibility of a transplant.

"I want to live a very healthy lifestyle to become a candidate. You have to prove yourself. I feel better and more active. I'm doing my exercise, which I haven't' been able to do for the past couple of years. I can now walk from my home in Cambridge St (South Grafton) to work (Victoria St, Grafton). I want to keep it off. I'm the lightest I've been in 30 years.”

And while Mr Williams is taking things week by week, he is getting into a routine he can live with.

"I'm still not in a great situation, but it's better than where I was heading.”

Worldwide, 850million people suffer from kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease affects one in 10 people worldwide and one in four indigenous Australians. For more, visit kidney.org.au.