TAKE COVER: It's about to get wet and windy

WILD WEATHER is set to hit the Clarence Valley with large hailstones and damaging winds predicted for this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for the Northern Rivers, and part of the NSW east coast.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours in Grafton and the surrounding areas.

Predicted impact zone for incoming storm. Bureau of Meteorology

BOM advises that you should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or

Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.