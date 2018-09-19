‘Take me now, I have seen it all!’

Adam Reynolds celebrates victory after converting his winning try in the famous 2012 game against the Roosters.

ON Saturday night rugby league will bid farewell to the old Sydney Football Stadium, now known as Allianz Stadium.

The Moore Park venue will be bulldozed and rebuilt by the NSW government, 30 years after opening its doors to the Sydney public.

Since its debut in 1988 the SFS has produced countless memories and moments that will be celebrated in sport for the rest of time.

And this weekend will no doubt produce some more magic when the Roosters take on old foe South Sydney in a blockbuster grand final qualifier.

The preliminary final is expected to beat the NRL crowd record for the venue, which is set at 41,620 from the 2005 prelim between St George Illawarra and Wests Tigers.

In 1997 the ARL grand final between Newcastle and Manly drew 42,482 people through the gate, officially.

But with Sydney's two oldest clubs set to do battle in a fitting farewell, Saturday night's crowd figure should be creeping towards the 45,000 capacity.

In the countdown to the last game of rugby league at Allianz Stadium as we know it, foxsports.com.au has compiled a list of the greatest moments at the venue from the past 30 years.

Here's five of the best.

State of Origin I, May 23 1994 - 'Queensland win! It's a miracle!'

One of the most memorable finishes to a State of Origin game and one of the most painful for NSW fans.

Mark Coyne finishing off a length-of-the-field Maroons run to steal victory from the Blues was called to perfection by commentator Ray Warren.

Warren's call of that "miracle" play will never be forgotten.

"Renouf down the touchline, beats one, gets it infield, Hancock gets it on ... Queensland are coming back! Darren Smith for Langer, Langer gets it away, here's the big fella! Gets the pass on ... Coyne! Coyne! Goes for the corner and gets the try! IT'S A MIRACLE!"

Enjoy that one, Maroons.

Mark Coyne scores his famous Origin try in 1994.

Grand final, September 28 1997 - Joey's blindside magic, Darren Albert becomes a legend

Possibly the most watched grand final moment in the history of the game is Andrew Johns' winning play in 1997.

Joey's blindside run and inside ball to send Darren Albert over stole victory from Manly and brought the premiership trophy to the Hunter.

It was commentator Ray Warren who again captured the magic in a superb call, etching Albert's name into highlight reels forever.

Newcastle Knights players swamp Darren Albert after he scored the winning try in the 1997 grand final.

Grand final, September 24 1989 - Raiders sink Balmain in an instant classic

The 1989 grand final was recently judged the greatest-ever title decider at a Men of League Foundation gala dinner.

Ben Elias' famous missed field-goal attempt late in the game will haunt the Balmain legend forever.

As is now written in history, Chris O'Sullivan kicked a one-pointer in extra time and then Raiders forward Steve Jackson carried three Tigers to the tryline to seal a stunning victory.

Bradley Clyde - 19 years old at the time - was awarded the Clive Churchill Medal for his performance.

Mal Meninga celebrates a Canberra victory.

Round 19, July 16 2012 - 'Take me now, I have seen it all!'

South Sydney trailed the Roosters by 10 points with just two minutes left on the clock.

It was an impossible position to win from. Or so we all thought.

A Nathan Merritt try in the 79th minute brought the margin back within reaching distance, but still the Rabbitohs only had one play to complete the comeback.

So, of course, they scored from the kick off.

Dave Taylor gave the ball to Chris McQueen who sprinted down the sideline, then it went through the hands of Merritt and Issac Luke before being scooped up by Adam Reynolds who dived over the line.

The stunning two-minute comeback prompted Fox Sports commentator Warren Smith's famous call - 'take me now, I have seen it all!'.

South Sydney star Nathan Merritt helps set up the winning try during the famous 2012 game against Roosters.

Qualifying final, September 11 2010 - Anasta's long-range gamble sets up thriller

The Roosters pinched victory from the jaws of defeat on the back of a stunning Braith Anasta field goal against Wests Tigers.

The Tigers were leading until the very last play of regular time, when the Chooks threw the ball around in desperation and got it back to Anasta who was floating around more than 30 metres out from the goal line.

Anasta threw the ball on his right boot and somehow managed to get it over the sticks, then the Roosters scored in extra time to seal the win.