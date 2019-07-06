Take off for Maclean helipad nears

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with members of Maclean Rotary at the announcement of the rebuild of the Maclean Hospital helipad.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis with members of Maclean Rotary at the announcement of the rebuild of the Maclean Hospital helipad. Adam Hourigan

WORKS are about to begin to build a new helipad at Maclean District Hospital, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

"The demolition of the old structure which started earlier this year is now complete, with construction due to start tomorrow,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"It is great that local company Clarence Coast Constructions won the tender to the job which is scheduled to be finished by the end of September 2019.”

Mr Gulaptis said the old helipad had become unsuitable for modern helicopters hence the need for a replacement.

The new $750,000 structure is being jointly funded by the government and the estate of much loved locals Merv and Yukki Sheehan in a deal announced in Maclean by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in November 2018.