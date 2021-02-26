Menu
The plunge festival program is now out and the festival will open at Ferry Park Gallery on March 26. This image is of Jade Dewi Tyas Tunggal and Theresa Edwina Brook performing their Headwaters piece at the plunge festival opening at the Grafton Regional Gallery in 2019. ﻿
News

TAKE THE PLUNGE: Find your artistic moment in festival

Adam Hourigan
26th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
After a year away, it's time to take the plunge back into the world of creative arts.

Whether you like painting, drawing, design, comedy, dance, theatre or music, the rebirthed Plunge Arts & Culture Festival will help you find the best of it, or even create some.

Your first place to look for all things Plunge is in the festival's newly released program.

Packed with more than 100 events, the festival will show off the best of the Clarence Valley's creative side, in a COVID-safe environment for everyone to share.

Featuring local photographer Minya Rose's winning entry on the front cover, the festival program launches with the official opening at Ferry Park Gallery in Maclean on March 26. It is an open invitation, which coincides with the launch of the annual 8x8 Small Works Exhibition hosted by Lower Clarence Arts and Crafts Association.

The cover of the 2021 plunge festival program
"For nine years council has been proud to support so many local community groups, artists, performers and workshop providers," Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons said.

"Plunge is the highlight of Clarence Valley's art and cultural scene that has something for everyone - film, visual arts, creative writing, music, dance and more, and I encourage everyone to participate."

Cr Simmons said the nature of Plunge meant anyone with a show, exhibition, workshop, or cultural event was able to register - resulting in a diverse range of experiences, full of fresh ideas, spontaneity and loads of fun.

The Plunge program is available at Clarence Valley Council's customer service centres, libraries and galleries. The program can also be viewed at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au/plunge from Monday.

Grafton Daily Examiner

