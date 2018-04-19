Take the plunge into another big weekend of live music

TRIPLE TREAT: Tullara Connors is back home to play at three Clarence festivals this weekend.

HOW spoiled has the Clarence been lately as far as live music goes? Very, given the artist passing through the town's turnstiles this month.

Between good timing and the catalyst that is the annual Plunge Festival, the month-long arts and culture event is going out with a bang this weekend with three big and more importantly FREE music gigs for all ages to enjoy including AYA Festival, Grafton Day Out and the Yamba Plunge Stage, a stellar line-up of local, regional and national names filling those bills.

While technically Grafton Day Out is a stand alone event hosted by The Design Collective in conjunction with the Grafton District Services Club, it slots in nicely alongside the other two community concerts planned over the weekend.

Leading the musical charge is the Clarence's own wunder-artist Tullara Connors who returns to her home base for some casual overachieving playing at all three events this weekend.

The singer/songwriter/guitarist has spent the past few months performing at various festivals around the country so enjoy this opportunity as she spreads her musical wares in across the upper and lower Clarence.

Joining her at the inaugural Grafton Day Out on the grass at the GDSC on Saturday with be the popular fleeting funksters The Ninth Chapter, Byron multi-instrumentalist and international troubadour Micka Scene, Yamba's Indie folk duo Anna and Jed, and the North Coast's singing songwriting pianist percussionist Cecilia Brandolini, who will sneak in a solo gig at the Naked Bean tonight if you're keen to start your musical weekend early.

Completing the relaxed vibe of the family-friendly Grafton Day Out will be a huge range of gourmet food trucks travelling from all over NSW and Qld, pop-up bars and handmade market stalls all set to kick off at 11am on Saturday and continue into the evening. BYO picnic blanket and chill.

Over at the racecourse more great music will unfold as part of the 2nd annual AYA Festival which also denotes the end of Youth Week activities.

Helping to celebrate this finale are a range of young local musicians and DJs as well as the main attraction Brisbane DJ Tenzin.

Aside from the live music there will be a swag of including Bubble Soccer, Laser Skirmish, Neon body painting and a chill out zone with snakes and ladders games and a mental health pledge wall.

There will be a free bus service for youth (13-24) from Wooli, Tucabia and Ulmarra picking up and dropping off after the festival.

Perfect opportunity for parents to enjoy the Grafton Show or the Food Truck Festival at GDSC while kids are kicking back at AYA.

On Sunday its recovery time at the Yamba Plunge stage which you can read more about on page xx.