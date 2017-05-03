Take what you need with Yarn Bomb

FREE: Kim Rule and Mel Orams with a "yarn bomb" fence in Maclean they organised through their Pay It Forward Maclean, Yamba and Surrounds group.

IF YOU'RE feeling cold and but you can't quite justify buying a new jumper, you might be able to find one hanging on a fence around the Clarence Valley this week.

The Pay it Forward Maclean, Yamba and Surrounds Facebook group has joined up with the Clarence Valley Waste Not Want Not to provide winter woollies and blankets for people in need.

Maclean Yarn Bomb: Organisers of the Maclean yarn Bomb speak about their project to provide warm clothing for those who need it.

Pay it Forward administrator Melanie Thomas said the groups wanted to make sure no one missed out on staying warm this winter.

"This way it's accessible for everyone and it doesn't matter if you've got money or not, if you have a genuine need, you can take something," she said.

"We've asked for people to me mindful and just take what they need."

You can find warm clothes hanging on the fence outside Stamford's Pharmacy and near the bottle-o in Maclean and at the Treelands Drive Community Centre until Friday.

"They clothes have little hearts on them that say 'I'm not lost, I was left here for you, if you need me, take me'."