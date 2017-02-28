Police search for stolen items from Yamba wreck

FLOTSAM: Debris from a boat which crashed onto Lover's Point in Yamba last week.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after several items were taken when a yacht ran aground off Yamba earlier this month.

Emergency services were called to Pippi Beach about 10pm on Wednesday February 15 after a 45-foot yacht ran aground on rocks at Lovers Point.

The two people on board, a 75-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, were able to get to shore on an inflatable life raft and contacted authorities.

SURVIVORS: Ron and Carol Clark are recovering after their boat was shipwrecked off Lover's Point at Yamba. Clair Morton

Both were taken to Maclean Hospital and were treated for exposure, abrasions and minor bruising before being released.

Items from the damaged yacht began washing up on Pippi Beach and police are aware that several items were taken away by witnesses to the incident.

Coffs Clarence Local Area Command Duty Officer, Inspector Joanne Reid said several items including sails, electronic navigation equipment, an outboard motor, life jackets and other valuables were taken from the beach following the incident.

"The owners of the yacht were not insured and would like to recover as much of their property as possible," Inspector Reid said.

"Legally, the taking of these items does not constitute salvage from a vessel lost at sea, but may be classified as a steal by finding offence. People don't steal from cars involved in accidents and the same principle applies here.

"I would urge anyone with information about this matter to contact Yamba Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, so these items can be returned to their rightful owners."