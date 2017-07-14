Taking a long ride for a good cause

AFTER tackling part of the Ronald McDonald Ride for Sick Kids last year, First National Yamba licensee David Lovell is committed to going the whole distance this year.

Bringing Richard Hunt along with him for the ride, Mr Lovell said the pair are both keen cyclists and looking forward to taking on the 522km ride from Inverell to Newcastle to be held in September later this year.

"I'm a local business owner with kids, and I'm also pretty keen and into my fitness and First National are sponsors of the ride so it all works to the point of not just giving the ride lip service but actually get in the trenches and raise some money and show the level of commitment it needs," he said.

"I'm very much looking forward to the ride. We ride 522km over five days, so we average just over 100km a day so that's manageable.

"It's for a great cause and we finish the ride at John Hunter Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House and it's nice to turn up there and see the kids and mums and dads. It's a really good insight to see how in need these families are and how much the rely on this cause and it makes you feel humble as well. It makes it clear what all the effort was for."

After getting involved in the fundraising efforts late, Mr Lovell still managed to raise $2700 last year, but his sights are set a little higher this time around.

"We're going to do a big push through First National Yamba, and I'll be donating some items that will be auctioned off like a signed racing shirt from V8 touring driver Tim Slade, so I'd really like to raise $10,000," he said.

For more information on the Ride for Sick Kids or to donate to the appeal, visit First National Real Estate Yamba's website and Facebook page.