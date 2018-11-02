Taking Grafton to the world

SELF STARTER: Blogger and photographer Xiongjun Liang gets a selfie with the Gold Cup winning crew from Clarence Valley Council at Market Square on Jacaranda Thursday.

INFLUENCERS have become an integral part of international tourism, particularly in Asia, and these social media gurus have been busy promoting Grafton to the world.

My Clarence Valley, Destination NSW and Tourism Australia have hosted 12 Chinese bloggers, journalists and radio and television hosts for this year's Jacaranda Festival.

The daily life of travel blogger and photographer Xiongjun Liang from Shanghai is travelling and sharing his experiences online.

He visits places like Grafton to introduce special events and festivals that might otherwise be missed to Chinese people by blogging for social media.

"More and more young people travel alone. They don't go on a tour, they drive alone," Mr Liang said.

"That's why I'm here," Mr Liang said.

He said there was a good chance many Jacaranda Festival visitors were led to Grafton from the stories they heard and beautiful pictures they saw.

China has different social media platforms to Australia, such as Weibo which is similar to Twitter, travel blogger platform Mafengwo and Online Travel Agency - a platform where to write detailed travel articles.

Groups of tourists are sometimes invited by Mafengwo to go to places or events to write reports or travel pieces.

Clarence Valley Council's Destination management officer Louise Gumb said there was a massive push to build an international audience to get tourists to regional areas.

She said more tourists from China came into Australia than other countries with Chinese visitors already coming in busloads to Grafton.

When Mr Liang arrived in Sydney someone pointed out a jacaranda tree. It was the first time he had seen one and he was surprised by its beauty.

"I said 'wow it's beautiful'."

He was then told he had the chance to visit the small town of Grafton for a festival dedicated to the trees.

"It's a chance and opportunity to witness this kind of festival," he said.

This is Mr Liang's first visit to the Clarence Valley and said he didn't expect to see town to be as rowdy and fun with such lovely people.

"I like the relaxed life here. I think that's the most important part of what I see," he said.