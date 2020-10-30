Menu
Virgin Airlines has increased its flights to Ballina Airport.
TAKING OFF: Ballina getting more flights from Sydney

Aisling Brennan
30th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
VIRGIN Australia will be increasing the number of flights from Ballina to Sydney next month.

The airline will expand its flight options to eight services per week from November 9.

Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said Australians love to explore and with summer just around the corner there's never been a better time to holiday and visit loved ones and local businesses while international travel remains suspended.

Other routes will also be expanded, including Sydney to Adelaide and Brisbane to Hamilton Island.

"The increased frequencies to Byron Bay, Hamilton Island and Adelaide will help the tourism industry to get back on its feet," Mr MacLeod said.

Virgin Australia recently introduced its Passenger Promise which provides flexibility to change bookings up until January 31, 2021 alongside a range of health and wellbeing reassurances for customers who may be uncertain about travelling during this time.

"We know that some travellers may be uncertain because of COVID-19 and changing border restrictions which is why we've taken a number of steps to protect traveller's health and wellbeing as well as their booking," Mr MacLeod said.

Virgin Australia continues to operate services into and within Western Australia, connections to Tasmania, the ACT and Northern Territory. Services to and from Victoria for the purpose of essential travel, the movement of freight and logistics are continuing.

The Federal Government is helping to cover operating shortfalls on a small number of Virgin Australia services under its Domestic and Regional Aviation Network Programs which supports connectivity and essential travel across Australia.

Meanwhile, Queensland customers will also be able to take advantage of the reintroduction of five-times weekly services between Brisbane-Emerald and twice-weekly services between Brisbane-Alice Springs.

