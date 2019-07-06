TAKING SHAPE: New IGA gets finishing touches

WORK-IN-PROGRESS: Internal shelving and refridgeration are being installed into the now semi-complete building of the new Ritchies IGA.

WORK-IN-PROGRESS: Internal shelving and refridgeration are being installed into the now semi-complete building of the new Ritchies IGA. Adam Hourigan

THE shelves are going in, fridges being installed, and the new Ritchies IGA is looking for people to lead its new supermarket in Maclean.

The supermarket is advertising for managers in all of its major departments.

State manager QLD and Northern NSW Peter Lee said all people who had applied for roles would be contacted over the next month.

"Already we've had more than 200 applicants for the positions, which has been fantastic," he said.

"We're now getting ready to identify a leadership team who will work from there... and our current store manager Kieron Hyland will train a new store manager."

Mr Lee said they were now anticipating an opening date in early October, with a specific date to be announced closer to the time, and said they were waiting on new power installation.

"The power company has given us a date in September, and then we'll do the normal commissioning and testing of everything to make sure it's all working and do the training for the new staff."

The new supermarket is expected to have between 70-100 employees across the store, depending into the future on how the sales went.

Mr Lee was in Maclean on Tuesday to perform what is known as a defaults meeting, where they walked the site to look for areas that hadn't been finished to standard.

"There wasn't much on the list," he said. "We're pleased with the workmanship and standards being built to."

Mr Lee thanked the people of Maclean for their patience with the build and were excited about the opportunity to open the store.

People with further enquiries were encouraged to email current manager Kieron Hyland at kieron.hyland@ritchies.com.au