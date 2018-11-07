Tale of brave soldiers brings Farlow family together

ONE of the Lower Clarence's most well known families will converge on Maclean Cenotaph today to pay homage to part of their ancestry.

Brothers Frederick, Harold and Merton Farlow all fought in the Middle East in World War I. Only Merton returned home to Maclean.

FOREFATHER: Merton Glen Farlow returned to Maclean following the Middle East conflict in World War I. Maclean Historical Society

"My father Merton, he was the youngest one, he came back, otherwise all of us crew wouldn't be here on the Lower Clarence," 94-year-old Maclean resident Joyce Watson said.

Mrs Watson was one of 83 people who attended the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial for her two fallen uncles in howling winds and spitting rain last Friday.

"As many of us who could made the 11-hour trip down and 11-hour trip back," she said.

83 members of the Farlow family attended the Last Post Ceremony in honour of Lt Frederick Farlow and Tpr Harold Farlow at the Pool of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on Friday, 2nd November, 2018. Philip Higginson

"I'm 94 years old and shouldn't be going, but they pressed me to go and I'm so gald I did.

"We didn't worry, we went out in the spitting rain. I laid a wreath.

"The Pool of Remembrance was absolutely beautiful, and it was more than rain on my face, there were tears as well."

Watson and fellow family members were told by staff it was the largest crowd they'd ever seen for the daily ritual at the Canberra monument.

"The war memorial (representatives) just couldn't get over how many country folk were there," Mrs Watson said.

"They asked where we all came from and I told them the best place in the world, a little town on the Clarence River called Maclean."

Joyce Watson has been a prominent member of the Lower Clarence community including a long-standing involvement in the Maclean Show. Adam Hourigan

However, not all relatives of this large extended family could attend, so another commemoration will be held in Maclean for the three brothers at 5pm today. It will be followed by dinner at Maclean RSL from 6pm.

Trooper Harold Hamilton Farlow was killed in action in the Middle East on May 1, 1918. Maclean Historical Society

The ceremony, which takes place just four days before the centenary of the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany, will have added significance in uniting family members who had previously never met.

"About 10 years ago we wondered what became of the other two soldiers and my cousin Boyd Farlow, who had retired to Coffs Harbour, said he was going to have one last go to find them," Mrs Watson said.

"He put an ad in one of the Sydney papers and within half an hour some people said "we know some of those people, they live in Michigan in the United States".

"He got in the touch with them, and Janice and Desmond arrived here last Tuesday morning from Florida and Pennsylvania.

Grandson and granddaughter of Lt Frederick Farlow, Peter Desmond from Pennsylvania and Janice DiRomualdo from Florida. Philip Higginson

"They are cousins who we've never met before until a couple of days ago. They didn't know we existed and we didn't know they existed.

"Uncle Fred's widow had a daughter who was born a few weeks after he sailed to the Middle East. That daughter married an American serviceman, and she's the grandmother of these two siblings who are out here now."

Uncle Fred won many medals and was a very gallant soldier who was awarded many medals and it wasn't very long before the Armistice was signed that he fell.

BRAVE: Lieutenant Frederick Garnet Farlow was killed in action in the Middle East on September 25, 1918. Maclean Historical Society

Mrs Watson said when initial contact was made the American siblings asked how many relatives they had in Australia, expecting the answer to be five or six.

"But this was the Farlows of the Lower Clarence they were talking about.

"There's hundreds," was the reply.

SHOW DEDICATION: Lauren Ross, Cheryl Johnson, Tracy Moran, Joyce Watson Tina Ross and Narelle Phelps are four generations taking part in this year's Maclean Show. Jarrard Potter

The three brothers were sons of Charles and Julia Farlow of Farlows Lane, Maclean who came overland by bullock dray on a six-week journey from Richmond on the Hawkesbury River in the 1870s.

"My father (Merton) was a successful man who was also a provider to us and we always had standards in our house," Mrs Watson said.

"To this day we still have standards; reputable citizens who leave the place better than we found it."

Ross Farlow became president of the NSW Canegrowers Association in 2012.

Mrs Watson's nephew Ross Farlow is a prominent member of the Lower Clarence community, including president of the NSW Canegrowers Association, and to this owns and runs all the original farms held by the Farlow family.