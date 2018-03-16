"A privilege to grow old": Trawler survivor writes book

REVEALED: 10 years after a trawler accident claimed the life of Charlie Picton, fellow crew member Michael Williams has written a book on the experience, called Sea Rogue .

REVEALED: 10 years after a trawler accident claimed the life of Charlie Picton, fellow crew member Michael Williams has written a book on the experience, called Sea Rogue . Adam Hourigan

TEN YEARS after the Sea Rogue prawn trawler sunk, survivor Michael Williams said it is a privilege to get to grow old.

Mr Williams has announced that he is releasing a spoken-word poetry book about the tragic events that unfolded, beginning on February 27, 2008.

That fateful day, Mr Williams swam for 10 hours and more than 16kms, after the prawn trawler sunk when its net was caught on the below reef.

Mr Williams told The Daily Examiner in 2014 that crew members John Jarratt (JJ), Alan "Charlie" Picton and himself all had to swiftly escape out of the cabin window.

"We just watched the boat upside down and, with a bit of moonlight, slowly sink in front of us," Mr Williams said.

All they had was a red tub to cling onto.

After six hours, Mr Williams made the decision to swim for help as the boat wasn't due back to port at Yamba for more than 24 hours.

"I was singing songs and felt really euphoric; I sort of had an out-of-body experience," Mr Williams said.

He then walked on to New Brighton Beach near Brunswick Heads about 4pm the next day in nothing but a singlet.

The search rescue crew located Mr Jarrett 6km off Lennox Head the next morning.

Mr Williams' actions helped save fellow crew member Jarrett but the Sea Rogue's captain, Alan "Charlie" Picton, died.

His aim is to release the book titled Sea-Rogue - A true survivor's tale in spoken word around Easter, with the idea coming to fruition when he was recovering from the ordeal.

Mr Williams, who was holding the hard final copy of the book when speaking to The Daily Examiner, said he can't wait to get the book out into the community.

"I need to tell my story about it, there's all different stories about it," Mr Williams said. "This is the real deal."

He said every time he reads the book he feels a bit teary.

"You feel it in your heart when you go over it... it's amazing the feeling when you read it," Mr Williams said.

Mr Williams said he can't believe it's been 10 years since the accident.

"I get to live again, to experience life, I could have been dead."

Mr William's said it's a privilege to get to grow old.

"To just enjoy life, you know I can go surfing and not worry about the little things in life... because that is what you have got. You are lucky to have a life."

The cover of the book is blue which is symbolic of the ocean, with the shipwreck of the fishing boat with a skull next to it.

Mr William points to the cover, "You can see here is Mount Warning."

"When I was swimming I could concentrate and see the peak, all you could see was Mount Warning and the lighthouse of Byron Bay.

"We put that in the centre there... It was something I could see through my eyes, that's how I got my way home, I concentrated on that.

"It was a good landmark to keep your eye on," he said.

The skull and the crossbow symbolises the picture on the flag Charlie had on his trawler.

He said when writing the book it flowed but when he got to JJ and Charlie's part it was emotional.

Mr Williams got JJ to record his parts on tape, so he could stop the tape if it got too hard.

"I did parts of it over the years but sometimes I just want to forget about it, but then I came back and I didn't want to stop. I wanted to keep going to get it done for everybody to see, for Charlie's sons and for my daughter."

The book contains personal photos, rhymes and a local tattooist from Squall and Anchor, Yamba, designed some of the art.

About a thousand books are being printed and placed in a few of the bookstores around Yamba and Grafton.